Navy welcomes first sailor with moko | Newshub

It's bold, it's beautiful and now it's part of his uniform.

After 20 years of service, Rawiri Barriball became the first person to get clearance from the Navy to wear a full-facial Māori tattoo.

"I've always felt I was gonna get it, I just wanted to achieve a few things first and one of them was doing 20 years' [service]."

The decision wasn't just his to be made. Mr Barriball had to apply under navy law to gain approval, it was granted last month.

"I guess with my job being a seaman combat specialist… We're face to face with people that we're trying to help different parts of the world, if they see something as in moko they might be a bit intimidated I guess."

