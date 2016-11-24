Hodor's New Tattoo and 5 Game of Thrones Actors With Ink | Inked Magazine

Kristian Nairn, the actor who plays Hodor on HBO’s Game of Thrones, recently revealed some new arm ink to the world of Instagram. His new piece shows off his love for World of Warcraft and features the Banshee Queen Sylvanas Windrunner.

Sadly Nairn won’t be appearing in this season of Game of Thrones but in the meantime you can get your Hodor fix by checking out his new art below along with some of his fellow tattooed Game of Thrones cast mates.

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, is also the Queen of Ink when it comes to the cast. Headey has a lotus blossom, peonies and swallows covering her back and shoulder and an open birdcage on her forearm.

Follow Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson on Instagram and you’ll see plenty of pictures of The Mountain’s tattoos.

Eddard “Ned” Stark actor Sean Bean has a couple of tattoos that show his team pride. “100% Blade” on his shoulder is in honor of Bean’s favorite soccer team Sheffield United. Bean also has a tattoo of the number nine, written in J.R.R. Tolkien’s tengwar script that he shares with other actors who played the nine members of the Fellowship of the Ring.