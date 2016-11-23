Donald Trump Elector In Montana Under Fire For Saying Hang Gays 'Where They Can Be Seen' | The Huffington Post

One of Donald Trump’s electors isn’t backing down from the hateful comments he made six years ago calling for the murder of gays.

Dennis Scranton, one of Montana’s three Electoral College voters, made the explosive comments in a 2010 Facebook rant against same-sex marriage. Scranton wrote:

“I think fruits are decorative. Hang up where they can be seen and appreciated. Call Wyoming for display instructions.”

His remarks about Wyoming appear to refer to the brutal murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, who was tied to a fencepost outside Laramie and tortured in 1998. He later died of his injuries.

Reached this week by the Billings Gazette, Scranton made no apologies.

“Don’t forget, I’m 93 years old. I come from a different era. I hadn’t heard of anyone being homosexual until I joined the Navy, and then I encountered them,” Scranton said. “We were raised with good morals.”