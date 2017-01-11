Newsvine

TR-421173

About VIVA LA EVOLUTION Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 30925 Since: Aug 2008

Frank Zappa - Don't Eat The Yellow Snow

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By TR-421173
Wed Jan 11, 2017 12:14 PM
Discuss:

Just a song I had stuck in my head this morning for some reason.

Dreamed I was an Eskimo
Frozen wind began to blow
Under my boots and around my toes
The frost that bit the ground below
It was a hundred degrees below zero...

And my mama cried
And my mama cried
Nanook, a-no-no
Nanook, a-no-no
Don't be a naughty Eskimo
Save your money, don't go to the show

Well I turned around and I said "Oh, oh" Oh
Well I turned around and I said "Oh, oh" Oh
Well I turned around and I said "Ho, Ho"
And the northern lights commenced to glow
And she said, with a tear in her eye
"Watch out where the huskies go, and don't you eat that yellow snow"
"Watch out where the huskies go, and don't you eat that yellow snow"

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor