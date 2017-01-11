Frank Zappa - Don't Eat The Yellow Snow

Just a song I had stuck in my head this morning for some reason.

Dreamed I was an Eskimo

Frozen wind began to blow

Under my boots and around my toes

The frost that bit the ground below

It was a hundred degrees below zero...

And my mama cried

And my mama cried

Nanook, a-no-no

Nanook, a-no-no

Don't be a naughty Eskimo

Save your money, don't go to the show

Well I turned around and I said "Oh, oh" Oh

Well I turned around and I said "Oh, oh" Oh

Well I turned around and I said "Ho, Ho"

And the northern lights commenced to glow

And she said, with a tear in her eye

"Watch out where the huskies go, and don't you eat that yellow snow"

"Watch out where the huskies go, and don't you eat that yellow snow"